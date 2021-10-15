Ruling could block Alabama execution scheduled next week

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court has ordered a federal judge to consider an Alabama’s inmate’s request to block his execution next week. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled a federal judge prematurely dismissed a lawsuit arguing that Willie B. Smith III was due help under the Americans with Disabilities Act in understanding paperwork related to upcoming execution plans. He is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. However, John Palombi, an attorney for Smith ,said the latest decision requires a district court judge to decide a preliminary injunction request.