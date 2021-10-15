Protests hit Italy as workplace anti-COVID norms go in force

AP National News

ROME (AP) — Protests erupted in Italy on Friday on of Europe’s most stringent anti-coronavirus measure went into effect, requiring all workers, from magistrates to maids, to show a health pass to get into their place of employment. Police were out in force, schools were closing early and embassies issued warnings of possible violence amid concerns that anti-vaccination demonstrations could turn violent, as they did in Rome over the weekend. Port workers in Genoa and Trieste threatened to shut down commercial activities to protest the requirement, which opponents say infringes on their rights. The so-called “Green Pass” requires proof of vaccination, a recent negative test or recovery from COVID-19 in the past six months.