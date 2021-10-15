New York’s likely new mayor plans to preserve gifted program

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrat who will likely become New York City’s next mayor says he does not intend to get rid of the city’s program for gifted and talented students. Comments by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to CNN on Friday would mean nipping plans that outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced. Adams says de Blasio can’t get rid of the program until next year, when a new mayor is in place. The city’s department of education noted that Adams’ plans to expand accelerated learning in schools matches the goals of de Blasio’s plan to replace the gifted and talented program.