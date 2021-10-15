Moderate earthquake rocks Bali, killing at least 3

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say three people were killed and another seven were injured when a moderately strong earthquake and an aftershock hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali. The quake hit just before dawn Saturday, causing people to run outdoors in a panic. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.8 quake was centered 62 kilometers (38.5 miles) northeast of Singaraja, a Bali port town. A magnitude 4.3 aftershock followed. Gede Darmada, head of the island’s Search and Rescue Agency, said the agency was still collecting updates on damage and casualties. He said the included broken bones and head wounds. The quake hit just as the island is beginning to reopen to tourism as the pandemic wanes.