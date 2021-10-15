Man who texted threats to reporter’s family pleads guilty

NEW YORK (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty to threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. Robert Lemke entered the plea Friday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say that from November 2020 through early January, Lemke sent threatening electronic and audio messages to approximately 50 people, including journalists and politicians. They say he was frustrated with the results of the 2020 presidential election and targeted those people based on statements they made. The 36-year-old Bay Point, California, resident is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 14.