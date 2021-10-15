Japan, S Korea leaders look to deepen ties despite strains

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and South Korea say they will look to deepen ties in the face of regional security threats despite strained bilateral relations. Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke Friday by telephone with Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kishida had already spoken to other world leaders but not with Moon — underscoring chilly relations between Tokyo and Seoul despite their shared military alliance with the U.S. and mutual security concerns. Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have suffered from the legacy of Japan’s World War II atrocities and disagreements over compensation for wartime Korean laborers. Moon’s office says he praised Kishida for saying he was willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.