Biden says he’s open to shortening length of new programs

By ZEKE MILLER and ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he would prefer to slash the length of the new and expanded programs in his $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change legislation, rather than eliminate programs entirely. Biden is trying to reassure progressives who are worried their priorities may get cut in the negotiations. Democrats on Capitol Hill are working to reduce the sweeping package down to about $2 trillion in spending, which would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. The proposal includes everything from free child care and community college to significant provisions meant to combat climate change.