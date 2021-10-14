Trump expected to give deposition in protesters’ lawsuit

AP National News

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is slated to return to New York City to provide a videotaped deposition in a case about his security team’s crackdown on a protest during the early days of his presidential campaign in 2015. Trump is expected to record the deposition on Monday in Trump Tower. The lawsuit stems from a protest outside that same New York City tower over negative comments Trump had made about Mexico and Mexican immigrants. Trump’s testimony will be played for a jury if the case proceeds to trial. Requests for comment were sent to three attorneys for Trump.