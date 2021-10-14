Taliban delegation lands in Turkey for 1st high-level talks

AP National News

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish Foreign Ministry says a high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers has arrived in the country for opening talks. The meetings Thursday in Ankara are the first between the Taliban and senior Turkish government officials after the group seized control of Afghanistan. A Taliban spokesman said the visiting delegation is led by Amir Khan Mutaqi, the acting foreign minister. Turkey’s president has advocated keeping the channels of dialogue with the Taliban open to “patiently and gradually steer” them toward establishing a more inclusive government.