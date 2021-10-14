Syrian migrant found dead on Polish-Belarusian border

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s police say they have found the body of a Syrian migrant near the border with Belarus. The young man’s death is the latest among migrants trying to illegally cross the European Union’s eastern border through dense forest and swamps. At least six people have died of exhaustion in the border strip between Poland and Belarus. Poland says Minsk is organizing migrant pressure on the border as part of its “hybrid war” on the EU in response to sanctions. Poland’s border guards are turning migrants back. Poland’s Foreign Ministry summoned Belarus charge d’affaires Thursday over the situation.