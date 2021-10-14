Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

AP National News

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters occupied the lobby at the main Interior Department building in downtown Washington for several hours Thursday. Multiple arrests were reported. An Interior Department spokeswoman says protesters rushed the lobby, injuring at least one security officer who was taken to a nearby hospital. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was traveling Thursday and was not in the building during the protest, which followed a similar protest Monday outside the White House. Protesters are demanding that President Joe Biden end fossil fuel projects and declare a national climate emergency.