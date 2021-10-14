Other GOP states urge court to let Texas abortion law stand

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas ban on most abortions is getting a show of support from 18 other states. It comes as clinics and the Biden administration on Thursday waited for a ruling to determine whether the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. can remain in place. Republican state attorneys general from Arkansas, Indiana, Florida, Oklahoma and elsewhere say the Biden administration overstepped by bringing a lawsuit against Texas in their attempt to stop the restrictions. The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. It has been in effect since September.