Myanmar issues gag order on senior lawyer defending Suu Kyi

AP National News

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The main lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi says he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by the army in February, is being tried on several criminal charges that supporters say were concocted to discredit her and justify the takeover. Fellow defense lawyer Kyi Win confirmed that Khin Maung Zaw had been summoned to sign an undertaking not to reveal information to the media. The order will choke off virtually all first-hand accounts of Suu Kyi’s ongoing trials, which are closed to reporters and the public. The only accounts of the proceedings have come from the lawyers defending her and her co-defendants.