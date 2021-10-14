Michigan AG defends charges in man’s death at mall in 2014

AP National News

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general says new evidence and fresh eyes have led to involuntary manslaughter charges against four security guards in the 2014 death of a Black man. McKenzie Cochran stopped breathing during a struggle with the guards at a suburban Detroit mall. Jessica Cooper, the Oakland County prosecutor at the time, declined to file charges, saying the guards had no intent to harm Cochran. But state prosecutors look another look, starting in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel says investigators have evidence that was discovered in the years after Cochran’s death.