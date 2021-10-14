Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

AP National News

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments criticizing the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in a special court-martial. An attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller confirmed in a text message that his client pleaded guilty at Thursday’s court-martial at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Scheller was facing multiple charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer. A sentencing hearing was expected to follow the morning proceedings. In an Aug. 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul.