Large African cat captured after escape in Detroit suburb

AP National News

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — An animal recovery group says a large cat native to Africa that escaped from its suburban Detroit home was captured after spending several hours on the lam. The Detroit News reports that the capture of the caracal was announced late Wednesday when the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery posted a video online of the animal. The animal’s escape was first reported to police at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday by a Royal Oak resident who said she discovered that two of her four caracals had walked through an open gate. Officials say one of the caracals was spotted a short time later, caught and returned to its owner.