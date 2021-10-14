Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

AP National News

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in Virginia’s and New Jersey’s governor’s races, trying to boost the party’s political fortunes in her most overt way since arriving at the White House nine months ago. She’ll campaign with New Jersey incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy and former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running to regain the post. Jill Biden was an integral part of her husband’s presidential campaign. But visits so close to Election Day on Nov. 2 underscore political stakes that go beyond those of the White House.