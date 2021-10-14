Jennifer Garner among guests for Katie Couric book tour

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Couric’s book tour, which begins in two weeks, will have some have well known guests. Live Nation announced Thursday that Jennifer Garner, “Saturday Night Live” performers Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villaseñor and Brad and Kimberly Paisley will be among those joining Couric for appearances around the country in support of her upcoming memoir “Going There.” Tan France will be hand for the opening event, Oct. 28, at Boston Garden. The Paisleys will be with her in Nashville, Tennessee, Fineman and Villaseñor are scheduled for the Beacon Theatre in New York City and Garner for the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.