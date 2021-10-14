Fugitive sought in scheme to sell Raymond Pettibon forgeries

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a fugitive of selling forged paintings by contemporary artist Raymond Pettibon. They say Christian Rosa fled the United States last year and remains at large. An indictment filed in New York City alleges the fraud centered on a well-known series of paintings by Pettibon depicting huge ocean waves dwarfing surfers. Pettibon got his break decades ago by doing album covers for punk rock bands like Black Flag and Sonic Youth. Rosa was a one-time friend of Pettibon who is a citizen of Brazil and Austria. Rosa’s attorney declined comment on Thursday.