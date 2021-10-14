France to boost sport practice ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the government will help fund 5,000 local facilities to allow more people to practice sports, especially in the country’s poorest areas, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Thursday’s announcement came hours before Macron was scheduled to play in a charity soccer match. The government will provide more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to help local authorities fund about 1,000 judo dojos, 1,000 city parks, some basketball courts and handball fields, small mobile swimming pools and other facilities. In a speech at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Macron said the budget and schedule have so far been respected in the preparations for the Games.