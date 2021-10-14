For Vicky Krieps, life and art blend on ‘Bergman Island’

AP National News

The 38-year-old actor Vicky Krieps broke out into the mainstream four years ago with her turn opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread.” And it’s that performance that made director Mia Hansen-Løve consider her to be her lead in “Bergman Island” after Greta Gerwig had to leave the project. For Krieps, it was complicated to join so last minute and there were many unknowns, including who would play her husband, but it was worth it. Not only did she relate intensely to her character, who is both an artist and a mother, but it helped her process the experience and aftermath of “Phantom Thread” and her newfound fame.