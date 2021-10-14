Envoy aborts visit to Myanmar, straining ASEAN relations

AP National News

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar says a special envoy appointed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations canceled his visit after the government told him he would not be able to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. This week trip’s cancellation is likely to fuel sentiment among some members of the 10-nation regional body to punish Myanmar’s military-installed government for hindering the envoy’s work. Malaysia had already proposed that Myanmar’s leader not be allowed to attend an ASEAN summit this month. A hastily scheduled virtual meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers will consider the issue on Friday night. Myanmar’s military spokesman had previously said that the envoy, a senior Brunei official, could not meet with Suu Kyi because of the criminal charges against her.