Clashes intensify in key Yemen province, 140 fighters killed

AP National News

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels in the central province of Marib have intensified over the past 24 hours, killing at least 140 fighters on both sides. Tribal leaders and security officials said on Thursday that the clashes are mostly taking place in the southern parts of the largely-government controlled province, in Abdiya and al-Jubah districts. The Iran-backed Shiite Houthis stepped up their push in the strategic province over the past weeks while also escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition that has been fighting since 2015 on the government side against the Houthis.