Boo! Sitcom ‘Ghosts’ combos misfit spirits, feel-good charm

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The title of the new CBS sitcom “Ghosts” seems to be a dead giveaway. But there’s more to the series than things that go bump in the night. A producer describes it as a blend of the vampire satire “What We Do in the Shadows” and feel-good comedy “Ted Lasso.” “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a young couple who inherit a mansion in New York’s Hudson Valley. Turns out, however, it’s inhabited by deadbeat guests with deep emotional ties to the property — they died there. The CBS sitcom airs 9 p.m. Eastern on Thursdays and streams on Paramount+.