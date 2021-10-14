Australian state to end quarantine for vaccinated travelers

AP National News

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state New South Wales says it will end hotel quarantine for vaccinated international travelers as the government accelerates the easing of pandemic restrictions. It starts Nov. 1. Sydney earlier this week ended a 106-day lockdown, and the national capital Canberra ended its own lockdown Friday with nearly everyone older than 12 receiving at least one vaccine dose. Foreign tourists still won’t be welcomed back to Australia this year, but the move will help workers and students and will free up hotel rooms for others who must quarantine. The limited space available for quarantine has been a major barrier for Australians wanting to come home.