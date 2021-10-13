Many Afghans pack their bags, hoping for the chance to leave

AP National News

By BERNAT ARMANGUE and LEE KEATH

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Ask almost anyone in the Afghan capital what they want now that the Taliban are in power, and the answer is the same: They want to leave. The United States and its allies evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans in the weeks after the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15, but now many more who want to go are searching everywhere for ways to get out. Some say their life is in danger because of links with the ousted government or with Western organizations. Others say their way of life cannot endure under the hard-line Taliban. Some fear that under them, an already collapsing economy will utterly crash.