Judge blocks Baltimore from banning Catholic group’s rally

AP National News

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

A federal judge has blocked Baltimore city officials from banning a conservative Roman Catholic media outlet from holding a prayer rally at a city-owned pavilion during a U.S. bishops’ meeting next month. The judge ruled late Tuesday that St. Michael’s Media is likely to succeed on its claims that the city discriminated against it on the basis of its political views and violated its First Amendment free speech rights. The Michigan-based fringe groups wants to hold a rally and conference at the waterfront pavilion on Nov. 16. The city says the gathering poses a threat to public safety and says the fringe group cheered on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.