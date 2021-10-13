China says power cuts won’t hit homes in winter, amid crunch

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials say the country’s electricity supplies will be high enough to heat homes throughout the country’s north in the winter, amid a nationwide energy crunch that has seen power cuts in some areas. The head of China’s planning agency on Wednesday also said China would meet its carbon reduction targets even as it ramps up coal production to satisfy increased electricity demands. His remarks follow power cuts aimed at meeting conservation targets and easing the strain on energy supplies that have forced some homes to rely on generators and have meals by the light of cell phones.