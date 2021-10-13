World shares mixed as investors await US inflation figures

AP National News

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

World shares are mixed as investors wait for the release of U.S. inflation data and upcoming corporate earnings. Stocks fell in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but rose in Shanghai and Frankfurt. Hong Kong’s markets were closed as a precaution due to an approaching typhoon. U.S. shares were mostly lower on Tuesday. The Labor Department is set to release its Consumer Price Index for September on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index on Thursday. Both are indicators of how rising prices are adding to pressures on consumers and companies that might lead the Federal Reserve to adjust its policies.