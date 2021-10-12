Puerto Rico aims to cut bureaucracy with new online system

AP National News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor is promising less bureaucracy and fewer lines at government offices after unveiling an online system to digitally connect various state agencies. The system announced Tuesday means that government employees can virtually access a variety of documents. This eliminates the need for citizens and business owners to visit different state agencies to obtain them in person as they seek permits, contracts, services or certifications. The system was created by Puerto Rico’s Innovation and Technology Service, which was recently praised for creating a government app to show proof of vaccination.