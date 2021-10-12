EU pledges 1 billion euros for Afghan people at virtual G-20

AP National News

ROME (AP) — The European Union warned that humanitarian aid for Afghans won’t suffice in itself to keep hunger at bay as winter approaches after the bloc announced a support package worth 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion). The 27-nation bloc made the pledge Tuesday during a virtual summit of the Group of 20 dedicated to Afghanistan. The Italian government holds the G-20 presidency and said the aim of the meeting was to address “urgent” humanitarian support for Afghans, the fight against terrorism and freedom of movement for Afghans inside the country and out. The EU support package includes 300 million euros that had been committed earlier. It will be targeted at the Afghan population only and neighboring countries.