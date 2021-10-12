EU announces cuts in Baltic catches of herring, cod

AP National News

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing cuts in catches of cod and herring in the Baltic Sea to make sure both threatened stock and the region’s fishing fleet have a chance of survival. The sea off several of the EU’s northern member states has been suffering from pollution, high water temperatures and too many vessels chasing too few fish over the past years, pushing EU ministers to impose some tougher measures Tuesday. Under the measures, catches for Western cod, once abundant, will be cut by 88 % next year while Eastern Baltic cod will be kept at a highly reduced level, down 70% compared with two years ago.