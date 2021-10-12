College removes name of racist botanist from arboretum

AP National News

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — A private college in Minnesota has renamed its arboretum that originally honored an 18th century Swedish botanist who has been lambasted for promoting racist scientific theory. The 120-acre greenspace at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized the system of naming living things. Recently, though, Linnaeus has been criticized for classifying races among humans based on skin color. School officials say Linnaeus’ name and legacy do not accord with school efforts to build an inclusive community, especially since George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. The gardens at the school about 70 miles south of the Twin Cities have been renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”