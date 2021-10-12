Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

AP National News

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least 28 people have died in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of yards into a gorge. Authorities say the accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured. A local administrator says rescuers are busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell. The injured have been rushed to a hospital. The bus was just a few miles short of its destination when it veered off the road. It is not clear what caused the crash or how many passengers were on board.