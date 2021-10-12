Biden to meet Kenya president as war roils nearby Ethiopia

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to hold his first bilateral talks as president with an African leader on Thursday. He will play host to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and a humanitarian crisis roil neighboring Ethiopia. The talks come just weeks after Biden signed an executive order threatening to levy sanctions against Ethiopia’s prime minister and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region if steps aren’t taken soon to wind down the 11-month-old war. But the situation appears to have only worsened on the ground, with Tigray forces saying Ethiopia’s government has launched a major military offensive against them.