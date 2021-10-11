Tunisia gets new government, appoints record number of women

AP National News

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia has a new government after more than two months without one. The Cabinet named Monday by the prime minister includes an unprecedented 10 women. The appointments filled a vacuum that had persisted since Tunisian President Kais Saied abruptly dismissed his former Cabinet and suspended parliament 11 weeks ago. The president has suspended the constitution and given himself the power to rule by decree. His critics and constitutional lawyers have likened his actions to a coup. He named Bouden as Tunisia’s first female prime minister in September. She said during the swearing-in ceremony Monday of her new ministers that their main priority would be fighting corruption.