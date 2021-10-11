Tropical Storm Pamela strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela is rapidly strengthening as it moves along Mexico’s Pacific coast and it’s forecast to become a major hurricane before hitting shore somewhere near the port of Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 455 miles (735 kilometers) south-southwest of Mazatlan Monday and it was moving northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 65 mph (100 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surge, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas later.