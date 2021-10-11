Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor as next president

AP National News

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become the the first female president of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern announced on Monday that Blank will succeed Morton Schapiro as its 17th president beginning next summer. Blank has served as chancellor at Wisconsin since 2013. She is an internationally known economist who served as deputy secretary and acting Secretary of Commerce during the Obama administration. Coming to Northwestern is a homecoming of sorts for Blank, who has served on the faculty, was married in Chicago and has a daughter who attended the school.