Israel a step closer to commercial drones with latest tests

AP National News

By JACK JEFFERY

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Dozens of drones have flown across Tel Aviv in an experiment that officials believe could pave the way for commercial drone use across Israel. Israel’s National Drone Initiative, a government program, believes delivering goods via aerial drones will take pressure of highly congested urban roads. Monday’s demonstration is part of a two-year program aiming to apply the capabilities of Israeli drone companies to establish a network where customers can order goods and have them delivered to pick-up spots. The initiative faces many issues, including ensuring that drones can handle flights through turbulent weather conditions and that individual privacy is not violated.