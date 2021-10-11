Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme

AP National News

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A businessman who once pitched himself as someone who could expose corruption in the Trump Administration over its dealings in Ukraine is facing trial in New York City. Lev Parnas and another defendant are charged with violating campaign finance laws by funneling donations from a rich Russian financier to GOP candidates. Parnas has said former President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani were close allies who valued him for his connections in Ukraine. But prosecutors are pursuing a narrow case that is unlikely to offer any new revelations about any involvement by Trump or Giuliani in the scheme. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday.