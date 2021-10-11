App designed to save lives not popular with Florida teachers

AP National News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An app designed to help save lives by targeting the location of an emergency at a school is not popular with teachers and other eligible employees because they don’t trust it. In the two months it’s been available, only 16% of school staff have downloaded the SaferWatch app. It’s being used to comply with Alyssa’s Law, passed last year by the Florida Legislature last year to require school districts to have a mobile panic button. Seventeen-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff was among the 17 killed in a 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Her mother is now a Broward County School Board member who lobbied for the law.