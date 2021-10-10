India, China army commanders meet to defuse tensions

AP National News

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official says Indian and Chinese army commanders have met and discussed steps to disengage troops from key friction areas along their disputed border to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. Col. Sudhir Chamoli, the Indian army spokesman, says the commanders met after a gap of two months at Moldo on the Chinese side in the Ladakh area and a joint statement is likely to be issued on Monday. No details were immediately available. There was no immediate comment by the Chinese side. Since February, both India and China have withdrawn troops from face-off sites on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra troops as part of a multi-tier deployment.