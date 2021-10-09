Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

AP National News

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have marched down Rome’s Via Veneto and other main streets to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for workers to enter offices. The requirement takes effect on Oct. 15 and applies to public and private workplaces. The protesters first held a noisy, authorized protest Saturday in Piazza Del Popolo. Then they clashed with police as they headed down Via Veneto in an unauthorized march. Many protesters waved Italian flags and shouted “Freedom!” Police in riot gear blocked them from marching near the premier’s office. As of Saturday, 80% of those 12 and older in Italy have been fully vaccinated against the virus.