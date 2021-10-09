Officer who bragged about hitting protesters gets suspension

AP National News

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police sergeant seen on body camera footage bragging about striking protesters with his car during demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing has been ordered to serve an unpaid suspension of at least eight days. A police spokesperson said an internal investigation concluded that Clifton McHale’s statements were “unbecoming of a police officer,” but investigators determined he did not hit anyone with his vehicle. McHale has to serve eight days of 10-day suspension starting on Monday. If he stays out of trouble for six months, he won’t have to serve the remaining two days.