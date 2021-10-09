Florida man exonerated of 1983 murder sues over imprisonment

AP National News

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man exonerated of a 1983 rape and murder after serving 37 years in prison is suing over his wrongful conviction in which a questionable bite mark was critical evidence. Robert DuBoise, 56, was freed from prison in August 2020 after untested DNA evidence from a rape kit proved he was innocent of the slaying of 19-year-old Barbara Grams in Tampa, Florida. The federal lawsuit was filed this week against the city of Tampa, four police investigators and a forensic dentist who testified a bite mark on Grams’ cheek was from DuBoise _ based on a beeswax mold made of his teeth. It seeks unspecified damages.