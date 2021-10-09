Controversial father of Pakistan nuclear bomb dies at age 85

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Abdul Qadeer Khan, a controversial figure known as the father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb, has died at age 85. He passed Sunday after a lengthy illness. Khan launched Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear weapons power in the early 1970s. He was mired in controversy that began even before he returned to Pakistan in the 1970s from the Netherlands, where he had worked at a nuclear research facility. He was later accused of stealing centrifuge uranium enrichment technology from the Netherlands facility that he would later use to develop Pakistan’s first nuclear weapon.