China’s Xi calls for ‘peaceful’ reunification with Taiwan

AP National News

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says reunification with Taiwan will happen peacefully, despite a recent ratcheting up of military threats against the self-governing island. Xi said Saturday that the reunification of mainland China with Taiwan “must be realized, and will definitely be realized.” He added that reunification “through a peaceful manner is the most in line with the overall interest of the Chinese nation, including Taiwan compatriots.” China has sent fighter jets flying towards the self-ruled island regularly, with the largest maneuver on record Monday. In total, over the course of four days, fighter jets flew 149 times towards Taiwan. Taiwan and China split in 1949 amid the Chinese civil war.