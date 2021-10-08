New this week: Coldplay, ‘Succession’ and ‘Halloween Kills’

AP National News

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Christmas album from Norah Jones and the return of “Succession,” with the wealthy, dysfunctional Roy family up to more power-grab shenanigans. In more music offerings, Coldplay look to the heavens with their 12-track collection, “Music of the Spheres.” The Max Martin-produced album has waves of synth and airy melodies and what every successful album needs to have these days — namely, a collaboration with BTS. And the “Chucky” empire of films, comics and more expands to TV, as malevolent doll wreaks new havoc with a teenager as his wingman in a new series on USA and Syfy.