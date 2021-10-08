Motorcycle gang shootout on highway leaves woman near death

AP National News

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Motorcycle gang members got into a shootout on a Florida interstate, leaving a woman riding with the instigator near death. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Ronald Donovan and other members of the Sin City Deciples motorcycle gang were driving on Interstate 4 between Tampa and Orlando shortly after midnight Friday when members of the Thug Riders passed them. Judd says that offended Donovan, who opened fire on the Thug Riders and shot one in the back. The wounded rider returned fire, hitting Donovan’s passenger in the head. Judd says the 33-year-old woman is not expected to survive.