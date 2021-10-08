Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

AP National News

By The Associated Press

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two journalists at a time when media groups around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. marked a rare bright spot amid growing harassment of reporters in many parts of the world. Another new threat is the rise of misinformation, even in established democracies. The Committee to Protect Journalists said Ressa and Muratov are under personal threat and continuously defy censorship and repression to report the news and have led the way for others to do the same.